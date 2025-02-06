Hawley: Dems ‘Panicking Big Time’ as Trump Cuts Off ‘Liberal Supply Chains’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said there was a panic setting in for Democrats as the Trump administration was threatening so-called “liberal supply chains.”

“Senator, it is amazing that whether you call it turning over the rocks and seeing the creepy crawling things scatter or just sunlight the best disinfectant in Washington,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Man, they’re panicking in the Democrat Party over this.”

“They’re panicking big time, Laura, because their power base is being threatened,” Hawley replied. “That’s what’s really going on here. I mean, look at what they’re doing over USAID. This is because they’ve used that as their personal plaything, and that includes billions and billions of taxpayer dollars that have gone, yes, to fund outrageous stuff overseas, like trans-affirming projects in Zimbabwe or whatever. But also, let’s not forget to fund their preferred media outlets like Politico and who knows what other Left-wing rags have been getting money. Federal government money from this agency, and there’s been no accountability.”

“So yes — what’s happening is Trump is exposing all of this. He is cutting off the liberal supply chains, as it were, and the liberals are just losing their minds. They’re totally losing their minds. We need more of it. You mentioned the IRS. I love it. I love Trump’s idea to get rid of the Internal Revenue Service. Let’s make it the External Revenue Service. Let’s start making these agencies work for the American people.

