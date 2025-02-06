Homan: ‘We Will Seek Prosecution’ of Any Mayor or Governor Who Impedes Deportations

Border czar Tom Homan said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that he would “seek prosecution” of any mayor or governor that impeded their mass deportation operation.

Homan said, “I think the American people, they gave President Trump a mandate. It’s immigration, the border security, immigration enforcement’s number one, and we’re going to keep President Trump’s promise. I looked at the numbers this morning, ICE has already arrested just short of 12,000 people in this country, vast majority are criminals, public safety threats. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

He continued, “And for any mayor or governor who doesn’t want public safety threats removed from the communities, I find it hard to believe that. But we’re going to do it, with or without them. If they’re not going to help, get out of the way. But don’t cross that line. Do not impede our operations. Do not knowingly conceal or harbor an illegal aliens because we will seek prosecution. We’re going to do what the President promised the American people.”

Homan added, “We’re going to make our communities safer by targeting those who are in the country, legally, that have a criminal record or a public safety threat. That’s what we’re doing. But if you force us into the community and not let us get the bad guy into jail, that’s going to put the community at risk. It means more collateral arrest. It means more non-criminals being arrested because when we find a bad guy, which we will, there’s going to be others with them. Others that may not be a criminal priority, but we’re not going to instruct ICE to walk away from them like the Biden administration did. We’re going to enforce immigration law.”

