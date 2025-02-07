Marlow: Firing Everyone at DOE Will Bolster Localities, Families and Improve Education

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow argued that the federal Department of Education should be scrapped and it would improve education when localities and families are in the lead.

Marlow stated that the DOE wastes money on bureaucracy and “they cracked down on red state governors who wanted to ban masks in school, which turned out to be anti-science and [was] totally anti-social. That was the last time they did anything. … Just fire everyone. You don’t even need to get rid of the Department of Education. It’s got to be an act of Congress to do that anyway, Just go in there and fire every person so that no one works there.”

He concluded, “Education will improve when the Department of Education gets out of the way and local communities and families can take the lead on people’s education.”

