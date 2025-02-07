Steve Bannon: ‘Highly Confident’ I Won’t Go to Prison

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said Wednesday on GB News that he was “highly confident” he would not be going to prison.

Bannon said, “If you’re not prepared to go to prison. If you’re not prepared to sacrifice your life, you’re in the wrong line of work. This is all out political warfare between two sides of the United States that can’t stand each other. Each side thinks they think we’re barbarians. We think they’ve destroyed the country.

Reporter Steven Edginton asked, “Are you satisfied that you’re not going to go to prison again because I know there was a case in New York against you, obviously you’re not protected?”

Bannon said, “No, I don’t think I will go to it’s a it’s a totally trumped up charge when I built the wall it went from saying oh he stole $22 million and they did it from all people in Manhattan they just in a in a court filing or in court a month ago they said it’s about $50,000 that I gave to the veteran that had no legs on money that they were paying me to do all the organizational effort I did around around the wall so now I’m very confident that I won’t go to jail again. But you know what it’s an Alvin Bragg. We now know that USAID money went to back SORUS to back this. These are all rigged. It’s the same situation that gave President Trump, you know, found him guilty of 34 felonies. So you can’t get a fair trial, you know that. And they would put President Trump in. If he had not won on November 5, your audience wouldn’t understand. President Trump would have been in, they would try to put him in prison for a decade just in New York City. So this is dangerous, it’s so rigged, and we’re seeing people now start to reject it. But no I feel highly confident that that won’t happen.”

