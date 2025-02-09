Andrea Mitchell: ‘Backlash’ to Trump’s Might Makes Right Foreign Policy Developing

NBC News’ chief foreign affairs Andrea Mitchell said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there was an international backlash developing against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Host Kristen Welker said, “We just talked to the Trump national security adviser amid questions about Gaza, whether he plans to try to make Canada the 51st state and of course, all of these cuts that we’re seeing. How do you see the Trump doctrine right now?”

Mitchell said, “It appears to the world as might makes right in Panama, Canada. You can argue that this is an opening bid but we’ve seen in Panama where I was last week and they upped it to U.S. Navy ships have to sail for free and the Panamanian president pushing back furiously. Eventually saying that China’s belt and road initiatives and other construction projects he would cancel, but he can’t cancel the ports of the canal.”

She continued, “Then upping it, as well, in Canada. the 51st state issue is —I talked to people in Canada, this is helping the liberals who are behind and the conservatives to replace Trudeau. There is a real backlash there. People are taking it seriously.”

She added, “In Gaza, the food aid that was part of the ceasefire deal is being halted. That’s a critical part, the surge in food aid. The president has floated the idea of owning Gaza within 45 minutes Mohammed bin Salman the Saudi leader at 4:00 in the morning issued a statement flatly rejecting that. That is basically, we’ve killed what is the plan that the U.S. and Netanyahu has for the Saudis to recognize Israel long term. It’s just a no starter. So in Gaza, as well, this could really hurt, you know, not only the ceasefire deal.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN