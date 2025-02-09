Omar: Trump’s Gaza Proposal ‘Plain Out Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide’

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal was “just plain out ethnic cleansing and genocide.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right, an allegation we heard earlier in the program. I want to ask you about something President Trump said this week alongside the Israeli Prime Minister. It took many by surprise. Take a listen.

DONALD TRUMP: The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.

BRENNAN: The president said Palestinians would be permanently removed. How do you think this is heard and understood around the world?

OMAR: Well, that’s just plain out ethnic cleansing and genocide. That’s what he’s talking about. The Palestinian people will remain in Gaza, and there is no support around the world for the ludicrous suggestion that he is making–

BRENNAN: Well, he’s saying, give him a choice to leave open the gate.

OMAR: Yeah, I’m pretty sure most of the people in Gaza would love to remain in their homeland and be where they were born.