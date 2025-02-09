Stephen Miller: ‘Radical Left’ Judges Blocking Elon Musk Is ‘Unconstitutional’

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that “radical left” judges who have blocked Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing federal payments system were acting “unconstitutional.”

Miller said, “So, as you’re aware, a radical left judge said that the Secretary of the Treasury cannot access the Treasury computer system. This isn’t just unconstitutional. That ruling is an assault on the very idea of democracy itself.”

He continued, “Whether it be with the Treasury bureaucrats or the FBI bureaucrats or the CIA bureaucrats or the USAID bureaucrats, with this unelected shadow force that is running our government and running our country. Donald Trump is engaging in the most important restoration of democracy in over a century by saying that we are going to restore power to the people through their elected president and his appointed officers.”

Miller added, “That is the only way we can have true democracy in this country.”

He concluded, “But this nonsense where we have rogue, unelected, unaccountable, and previously unfireable bureaucrats who do whatever the hell they want with no one telling them and no one controlling them, we’re not going to let that happen anymore.”

