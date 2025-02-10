Ana Navarro: ‘Racists Are Welcome in the Trump Administration’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s administration welcomed “racists.”

Navarro said, “The way JD Vance, you know, talked about it, ‘I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.’ Okay. This wasn’t years and years ago. These tweets, they were months ago. So, if he’s such a kid, what the hell is he doing having access to sensitive information at practically every department in the federal government?

She continued, “But, you know racism like this could ruin being subjected to racism, being the victim of racism, of discrimination, of hatred like this could ruin a kid’s life, including JD Vance’s kids life, who are going to have to face racism in America just by who they are and who their mother is. So I you know, I would say, look, if I if I was I can’t even say this. I was going to say if I was married, if I was married to JD Vance, he doesn’t want to be married to me either, and there was somebody, you know, making specific attacks because these are specific attacks against Indians. IF somebody making specific attacks against Latinos or Nicaraguans. I’d be pretty pissed off if my husband were saying, bring him back, this is okay.”

Navarro added, “So basically what they’re signaling is, look, FBI agents who worked on January 6th? Bad! DEI employees? Bad! DOJ civil rights employee? Bad! USAID employees who help the poor and sick all over the world? Bad! But racists are welcome in the Trump administration.”

