Navarro: After Kendrick Lamar, Trump Will Ban ‘Black People from Halftime’

Ana Navarro joked to her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump would sign an executive order “banning black people from halftime” after Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Navarro said, “You know I don’t do sports, you know I don’t do football, so I wasn’t watching the game. But listen, I think today Donald Trump is going to sign an executive order banning black people from halftime.”

She added, “Because you remember last week we were talking about whether the NFL was capitulating to Trump by removing the term’ End Racism’ from the end zone? Boy, did they not capitulate to Trump. When I saw Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a black Uncle Sam, introducing Kendrick Lamar, who then had like an entire formation of all black people making a U.S. flag-, listen!” she continued. “This much I know, all the black people on my feed were like, ‘Oooo, this is blackity, black, black!’ And all the racists who somehow get in? Man, where they hopping mad. So if the racists are mad, I am happy as a clam.”

