Passaic Mayor: ICE Is Going After Violent Criminals, Targeting Kids in School ‘Not Going to Occur’

On Monday’s broadcast of NJ Spotlight News, Passaic, NJ Mayor Hector Lora stated that there haven’t been immigration raids in schools or churches in the city or any massive indiscriminate raids and stated that “ICE agents aren’t going into third-grade classes and asking for papers. … That’s not going to occur.”

Lora said, “[W]e have not had any raids or any raids within our city, if you’re defining raids as immigration enforcement coming in…randomly and grabbing groups of individuals, asking for papers, and then rounding them up and bringing them in, that has not occurred. What has occurred has been a number of strategic and coordinated operations targeting violent criminals within the city. We have not had any raids in our schools, in our houses of worship. I’ve encouraged our communities to continue to go to work, to continue to shop. I’ve reminded them that there have been operations under every administration.”

He continued, “Let’s be direct here, ICE agents aren’t going into third-grade classes and asking for papers. What are they going to receive, a paper with crayons drawn on them or a crayon drawing? That’s not going to occur. Children don’t go to school with paperwork. That’s not what’s occurring.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett