REPORT: Tiger Woods Arrested, Charged with DUI, Property Damage and Refusal to Submit to Drug Test

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusing to submit to a urine test, following a rollover accident in Florida on Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred on Jupiter Island, Florida, just after 2 P.M. EST, near where Woods lives. Woods was not injured in the accident.

Video shot by WPTY shows Woods’ SUV lying on its side.

“Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a Friday evening news conference that it did not appear that Woods was hurt,” WPTV reports. “Budensiek said Woods complied with a breathalyzer but refused a urine test.

“Woods faces misdemeanor charges and will be held in the Martin County Jail for at least eight hours.”

President Trump, who is friends with Woods and whose former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, is currently dating the golf star, also shared his thoughts and concerns.

“I feel so badly…really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He’s got some difficulty. Pray for Tiger Woods!”

Woods has had past incidents with both motor vehicle accidents and driving under the influence. In 2021, his career was nearly ended after a crash in California left him with severe leg injuries.

In 2017, he was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods entered a guilty plea to the charge of reckless driving and paid a $250 fine in addition to attending DUI classes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…