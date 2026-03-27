FCC Chief Brendan Carr Celebrates One Year of ‘Delete, Delete, Delete’ with 38 Pages of FCC Regulations Scrapped

FCC Chief Brendan Carr on Friday celebrated one year of his “Delete, Delete, Delete” move to scrap 338 pages from the code of federal regulations.

Carr wrote, “One year of Delete, Delete, Delete. More cutting to go.” His X post stated that it amounts to the “largest deregulatory effort in FCC history,” with approximately 150,000 words eliminated, 338 pages deleted from the code of federal regulations, and 1,274 rule provisions cut.

During a Breitbart News policy event in mid-March, he explained the importance of the “Delete, Delete, Delete” campaign.

“We’ve gone through the FCC Code of Federal Regulations, which is our rule book. We took each component of it and went to all the bureaus and offices, and we had everyone go through it page by page: which rule is outdated, which rule can we get rid of, which rule can we cut in half?” Carr told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“It’s one of our most productive efforts. We’re ahead of schedule on the 10-to-1 regulation requirement from the administration, where you get rid of 10 regulations for every one that you do,” he continued.

“We’ve also taken a look at what we call dormant dockets — proceedings the FCC started and left open that create a regulatory overhang,” Carr added. “We’ve closed, I think, something like 2,000 separate inactive proceedings at this point.”

He explained how many antiquated rules were on the federal rulebook.

Carr said, “There are things like regulation of telegraph services, which don’t exist, and regulation of telephone booths. I mean, it’s just stuff that got on the books and stayed on the books for decades.”