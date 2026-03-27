ICE Arrests Illegal Aliens Convicted of Murder, Child Pornography, Assault

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more illegal aliens this week, convicted of murder, child pornography, and assault, among other crimes.

“While sanctuary politicians continue to demonize our ICE law enforcement, our ICE officers continue arresting public safety threats from our communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, production of child pornography, drug trafficking, and other despicable crimes. These types of violent, depraved criminals should never have been in the U.S. in the first place. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will not allow criminal illegal aliens to continue victimizing innocent Americans. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents is Nelson Mauricio Gonzales of El Salvador, who was previously convicted of murder in Dallas County, Texas.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Raul Antonio Arevalo-Yanez of El Salvador, who is a seven-year offender previously convicted of indecent liberties with a child by a parent. Arevalo-Yanez has also been convicted of production of child pornography in Arlington, Virginia.

Cristobal Arreaza of Venezuela, previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm in Newport Beach, California, and Alexis Herrera-Sillas of Mexico, previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in southern California, were arrested by ICE agents.

ICE similarly arrested Roberto Nino-Reyes of Mexico, who was previously convicted of carrying a concealed firearm in Orange County, Florida.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.