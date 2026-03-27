Nolte: ‘Spider-man’ Star Andrew Garfield Believes Watching ‘Harry Potter’ Harms Trans People … Watched It Anyway

The cruelty is the point when it comes to leftists, most especially Hollywood leftists.

Actor Andrew Garfield appeared on a podcast this week and trashed Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling for the sin of protecting women’s rights and safety, and he did so by dehumanizing her as a thing not worth mentioning.

But in doing so, he revealed that he’s the only one in this equation who doesn’t care about hurting trans people. In fact, he admits he committed an act that hurts transsexuals.

“I hadn’t watched the Harry Potters until recently … and [Daniel Radcliffe is] really good in those Harry Potter movies. Those Harry Potter movies were really good,” Garfield said.

And then, like the slimy member of a cult desperate to always prove his fealty, Garfield added this…

“I know it’s like controversial. And like, we shouldn’t be — you know — putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless,” Garfield added, obviously referring to Rowling. “But the soul and the spirit of a lot of the essence of the themes of those films, and the kids are so good.”

Inhumane legislation?

You mean Rowling advocating for protecting women in prisons, bathrooms, and shelters from mentally ill men in high heels?

Inhumane legislation?

You mean Rowling advocating for protecting girls and women from the male cheaters who steal their slots, trophies, scholarships, and accomplishment in female sporting events?

Look at what a pussy Garfield is. He can’t just say, You know, I really enjoyed those Harry Potter movies.

Instead, he needs to caveat his love for Harry Potter with a one-man struggle session, which tells you a lot about his lack of character and the climate of fear in Hollywood against anyone who dares to think different.

But if you think about what Andrew Garfield said and what Andrew Garfield admitted to, he’s worse than any of us because he’s the one willing to selfishly do harm to trans people.

Think about this…

Normal People don’t believe they are harming anyone by watching Harry Potter movies.

But.

By his own admission, Andrew Garfield believes watching Harry Potter movies harms transsexuals … and went ahead and did it anyway!

Here are Garfield’s own words: “[W]e shouldn’t be — you know — putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless.”

And yet, you still did, didn’t you, Andrew?!?

Garfield is such a selfish, self-centered, uncaring monster; he’s willing to help fund “inhumane legislation” just so he can watch a bunch of movies.

J.K. Rowling believes she’s helping people.

Andrew Garfield believed he was hurting people and went ahead and did it anyway.

By his own standards, Andrew Garfield is a villain.