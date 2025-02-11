ABC’s Rivers: Mexico Has Boosted Fentanyl Enforcement After Tariff Threat

On Monday, ABC News Correspondent Matt Rivers said that after Mexico agreed to send additional National Guard troops to the border in the wake of negotiations between the United States and Mexico after the threat of tariffs by President Donald Trump, Mexico has sent National Guard troops to inspect ports of entry for fentanyl where they hadn’t done so before.

After stating that Mexico has sent additional troops to ports of entry in addition to spots along the border wall, Rivers stated, “It’s important to note that a lot, a lot, a lot of the fentanyl that enters the United States actually goes through official ports of entry, just driven right across. And so, we saw, earlier, troops from the Mexican National Guard inspecting cars going across that border. I was at that border crossing just a few weeks ago. That same border crossing did not have National Guard troops there. Now, they are there. That is a recent development.”

He continued, “And so, this is the state of play, both in regards to fentanyl and to migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border, but whether all of this that we’re seeing is enough for President Trump to further delay or maybe take off the table that threat of tariffs against Mexico remains to be seen.”

