Freeland: Canada Could Impose 100% Tariffs on Teslas, Target Wisconsin Dairy Farmers

Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Canada would retaliate against any Trump administration tariffs by targeting Elon Musk’s Tesla and Wisconsin farmers.

Freeland said, “Our response is going to be smart and targeted. The tariffs that the U.S. is threatening Canada with are across the board, and they’re going to hurt you. Take aluminum, aluminum is basically electricity in solid form and in imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian aluminum, you’re hurting yourselves. You’re putting a 25% tax on electricity, and you actually need more electricity today in this AI race with China.”

She continued, “Our retaliation is going to be a lot more surgical than that. We are going to go after American stakeholders who matter to the White House. I have proposed a 100% tariff on all Teslas. I am calling on all the countries that are affected by this tariff to join us and our retaliation will target specific Trump constituencies. Another group that we’re going to go after is Wisconsin dairy farmers. We know how important they are for the president, and we’re not going to let them sell their products in Canada anymore.”

Freeland added, “We do not want to have a fight with you. We would prefer to be your partner and we can be a great partner but if you hit us, we’re going to have to hit you back. ”

