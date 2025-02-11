Raskin: ‘People Have Actually Been Talking About Impeaching President Elon Musk’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” that some of his colleagues “have actually been talking about impeaching President Elon Musk.”

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “What’s interesting to me is the Nobody Elected Elon Musk Act that you and your colleagues are putting forward. It’s one of several pieces of legislation promoted by Democrats to try to hold Elon Musk accountable. Here’s the question, have any of your Republican colleagues showed any interest in joining you in this effort toward accountability?”

Raskin said, “No at this point they’re either, you know are out there cheerleading for Elon Musk or more and more of them are getting real quiet because they see the public does not like this. The public does not like the idea that a guy who would not even be constitutionally eligible to run for president is acting as president, a guy who, if he were president, would be impeached immediately because he’s taking billions of dollars in foreign government emoluments from all over the world. And some people have actually been talking. about impeaching President Elon Musk right now. You know on the theory that he’s usurped the powers of the presidency.”

