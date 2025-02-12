Hostage Envoy: Hostage Release We’ll Have Tomorrow Will Also Be ‘Unilateral’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” U.S. Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler stated that there will be another American who has been held hostage who will be released on Wednesday and that while he can’t say who the person is, the release will be a “unilateral” one like the release of Marc Fogel by Russia.

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 7:15] “Adam, let’s talk about, I know that there has been an announcement that another hostage besides Marc Fogel will be released tomorrow. We don’t have any details. Is there any light you can shed on that?”

Boehler answered, “I would say it’s another in a stream of hostages. It’ll be unilateral as well. And I can’t release until the person’s released. Obviously, it could endanger a hostage release, and that I can’t do. But I can say that we expect another one tomorrow, and, hopefully, a lot more through that. Because the president’s made it a priority to get all Americans home.”

