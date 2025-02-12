Jordan: ‘Instead of Dealing with the Stupid Spending, They Attack the Guy Who Exposed the Stupid Spending’

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called out Democrats for their reaction to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency efforts.

“The Democrats spent all their time attacking Elon Musk,” he said. “I said, you know, instead of, instead of dealing with the stupid spending, they attack the guy who exposed the stupid spending. I mean, that’s literally what’s going on. And I think President Trump probably says it best, and you said it, Maria: we’re now the party of common sense.”

Jordan continued, “They’re the party of crazy. Remember when Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her response to the State of the Union a couple of years ago? She said the divide in America today is normal versus crazy, and it is, too. It is crazy to defend the spending that Elon Musk and his team are exposing because it’s too — you just went through the list last hour of all the, you know, a trans opera — or trans comic in Ireland, Sesame Street in Iraq.”

“I mean, Big Burt and Ernie in Baghdad is more important than — stop it,” he added. “I mean, this is crazy stuff. So they’re the party — they’re the party who wants to defund the police. They’re the party who wants to tip off the bad guys when the good guys are coming to deport them. They’re the party who defends the USAID spending. That’s crazy. And if they want to keep doing that, God bless them. But I think we’ll keep winning elections like we did on November 5.”

