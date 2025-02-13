DEA Official: ‘Many’ Drug Cases Run ‘Through Illegal Aliens’, We’re Upping Arrests Due to Instructions from Trump Admin.

During an interview with ABC affiliate Denver7 News released on Wednesday, Special Agent in Charge for the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration Jonathan Pullen discussed arrests by the DEA and stated that while there is more coverage of arrests, “we’ve also been directed by the new administration to use every tool in our toolbox to target the most violent and dangerous criminals in our society.” And “many times” drug trafficking cases run through “illegal aliens, criminal aliens who come here from countries in Central America or South America and they peddle drugs and they launder money in our community.”

After Pullen discussed arrests by the DEA, including those of serious criminals, Denver7 News Investigative Reporter Natalie Chuck asked, “How different is the amount of work and the amount of arrests you all are making now compared to previous administrations, or are we just seeing more of it?”

Pullen answered, “I think it’s a couple of things. I think you’re seeing more of it, because we are being a little more proactive with the media. … This year, because we’re now talking about immigration-related enforcement in conjunction with drug trafficking…the media seems to be more interested because of the immigration piece. But, in addition, we’ve also been directed by the new administration to use every tool in our toolbox to target the most violent and dangerous criminals in our society. And, many times, with drug trafficking cases, for example, that runs through illegal aliens, criminal aliens who come here from countries in Central America or South America and they peddle drugs and they launder money in our community.”

