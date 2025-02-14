Brennan: Trump’s Foreign Policies Creating ‘Animosity’ Towards the U.S.

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump foreign policy was creating “animosity” towards the United States.

Brennan said, “The Trump administration is going to use whatever tool it can to intimidate, to threaten others. The administration is coming across as very arrogant, self-centered and is going to push for its interests, irrespective of the interests of our partners and allies. And that’s why I think there’s just, you know, real question marks about what. is it that is going to come out of this if we’re going to be shaking down the Ukrainian government?”

He continued, “I was in Europe earlier this week, and I must tell you that the frustration and anger with the United States has never been more palpable. It’s off the scale because they really just see that there’s been such a reverse, a 180 reverse of what the United States has stood for, especially in terms of European security, that this Trump administration has a much different attitude and approach that really is quite off putting to them.”

He added, “Basically we’re telling 2 million Palestinians we’re not only going to ignore your right to self-determination, we’re going to kick you out of your homeland that you’ve been in for many, many generations and so, therefore, I think it really is quite dangerous.”

Brennan concluded, “I think it is very dangerous because it is engendering now a real feeling of animosity among a lot of individuals who are there toward the United States. That is not going to go away.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN