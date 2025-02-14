Homan on NYC Mayor Adams: ‘If He Doesn’t Deliver, I’ll Be Back’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” Trump border czar Tom Homan told New York City Mayor Eric Adams that if he did not deliver, he would be back.

EARHARDT: Mr. Mayor, thank you. The migrant shelter. It’s called a mega migrant shelter that’s going to be built in the Bronx. We interviewed a representative from the Bronx, and he said he talks to everyone on the street. Not one person wants that facility built. What’s the status on that? Is that you or between —

ADAMS: That’s great. That’s great. You know what’s interesting? If I go to anywhere in the city, when I had 220,000 migrants here, anywhere in the city, and asked who would like a shelter there, not one elected would raise their hand. And then you ask them the next question, how many of you went to Washington, D.C., and in the previous administration? And said, you need to stop this. I took 10 trips there.

So you cannot represent your concern merely from the sterilized environment of your office space. They should have been with us saying we need to stop this flow. And they weren’t. And so these shelters have to go somewhere.

DOOCY: Well, how long is the federal government going to be paying for the Roosevelt Hotel or any of these other sanctuary hotels?

ADAMS: We’re continuing to close them down because of the job that we did. We had 180,000 out of our system. We closed down Floyd Bennett Field.

DOOCY: So one at a time you’re closing them down?

ADAMS: No, more than one at a time. We have to close down as the population decreased. We put in place a 30- and 60-day plan. No one can stay longer than that.

KILMEADE: Because your president that you were working for and will work for his reelection let that happen and didn’t take your phone calls when you asked for help.

ADAMS: 100%, I agree.

KILMEADE: He iced you out.

ADAMS: Yeah, that’s right.

KILMEADE: So you’re going to have a decision to make.

ADAMS: That’s a good point.

KILMEADE: Right.

HOMAN: The days of the federal government paying the migrant centers are over.

KILMEADE: Good, right. So, Mr. Mayor, you’re going to run for election?

ADAMS: Yes.

KILMEADE: Are you considering running as a Republican?

ADAMS: I’m going to run on the Democratic line. We — petitioning has started, starting soon. Running as a Democrat. There’s many Democrats, like you look at those 78% that believe what ICE is doing by getting dangerous people out. I think that we have to get people out to vote. That is the problem.

KILMEADE: But you’re losing by about 25 points to former Governor Cuomo who wants to be Mayor Cuomo.

ADAMS: Well, listen to this. I had another Andrew in my previous race. He was beating me by double digits in February. But we don’t call Andrew Yang Mayor. We call Eric Adams Mayor. Never give up. New Yorkers, never give up. People had me gone months ago. But you know what? I’m sitting on your couch talking with Fox & Friends.

DOOCY: You are sitting today talking about the new alliance between ICE and Adams. So, thank you very much for coming.

EARHARDT: Thank you so much.

ADAMS: Thank you. Alliance was never severe.

HOMAN: And if he doesn’t come —

KILMEADE: You’re up early anyway.

HOMAN: If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City.

HOMAN: And we won’t be sitting on a couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying where the hell is the agreement we came to, so.

ADAMS: And I want ICE to deliver. I want ICE to deliver. We’re going to deliver for the safety of the American people.

KILMEADE: Right.

ADAMS: Let’s focus on every American and New Yorker should have the right to have an opportunity and survive in this city.

DOOCY: We’re going to hold you to that.