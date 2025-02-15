CA A.G.: Trump’s Enforcing Immigration Law in Schools, Churches, Hospitals Where There Aren’t Criminals

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Issue Is,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) stated that he believes violent criminals, regardless of their immigration status, should be held accountable but President Donald Trump is going to enforce immigration law “in schools, where students learn, in churches, where the faithful pray, in hospitals, where our patients heal. Those aren’t criminals.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “On the immigration issue, the Trump administration says their main focus is getting rid of violent criminals who are here illegally. What’s wrong with that, and, as a law enforcement guy, isn’t that a good thing?”

Bonta answered, “[O]n anyone who commits a crime, regardless of your immigration status, you should be arrested, you should be prosecuted, you should be held accountable, whether you’re documented, whether you’re not documented, whether you’re lawfully present or not lawfully present. And that’s what sanctuary status is about, focusing on those who break the law and commit crimes and deploying resources towards that, not civil immigration enforcement. These deportation proceedings, they’re not criminal, they’re civil. So, we want to focus on crimes and holding criminals accountable, regardless of your immigration status. Trump has said, that’s his rhetoric, that’s his pitch, that’s his sales pitch that he’s focusing on immigrants — unlawful immigrants who are criminals. What has he done? He attacked birthright citizenship on day one. Those are citizens, U.S. citizens, not criminals, not even unlawful immigrants, but citizens. He’s trying to strip away your right.”

Bonta continued, “He reversed a policy that Biden had on immigration enforcement in sensitive places. So, now, he’s going to enforce in schools, where students learn, in churches, where the faithful pray, in hospitals, where our patients heal. Those aren’t criminals. … And he went after refugee programs where people who are fleeing persecution and seeking refuge here, fleeing violence, often sided with American interests abroad, he undermined those programs as well. So, he’s not doing what he says, and that’s the problem, all in on holding criminals, regardless of their immigration status, accountable.”

