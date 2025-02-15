Marlow: DOGE Has Dems Defending Every Crazy Waste of Money

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow said that the work of DOGE has gotten Democrats to defend ridiculous expenditures.

Marlow said, “I got to talk to Sen. Ernst (R-IA), who runs the DOGE Caucus in the Senate, on my podcast this week, and she said 2 trillion is going to get cut, easy. She thinks they’re already at a quarter of a trillion now. They’ve been at this for three weeks and this is going to be a year-and-a-half-long project. They’ve got the Democrats completely cornered…in a position where they’re defending every single insane expenditure that we’ve ever had, and they’re doing stuff like all these people who we found out were working at home from their bathtubs and posting on Instagram about it, for the federal government, undermining Trump’s agenda, and they’re defending that we need to keep supporting those people.”

Pollster Matt Towery also stated that the media landscape has shifted since people are relying more on sites like Breitbart — which he said he reads every day — and information from DOGE being posted online.

