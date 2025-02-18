Homan: Kristi Noem Has Done More in a Week than Mayorkas Had Done in Four Years

On Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Trump border czar Tom Homan touted the administration’s accomplishments regarding illegal immigration, border security and the execution of its actions.

He noted how Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has accomplished more in her short tenure to date than her predecessor Alejandro Mayorkas accomplished during the entirety of the Biden administration.

“How quickly do you think it will be to get the known terrorists murderers, rapist, cartel members and drug dealers and gangs out of here?” host Sean Hannity said.

“First of all, you know, I got to salute President Trump,” Homan replied. “You know, he’s been in office less than a month. I said from day one in your show, Sean, he’s a game changer. He proves to the American people every day why I consider him the greatest president in my lifetime. No one’s had success like this. But I said it, I’m happy the numbers are up. I’m happy with the results so far. I am not satisfied. I will not be satisfied to every gang member, every illegal alien gang member, every illegal alien public safety threat and national security threats eradicate from this country. So we’re expanding the amount of teams now. We got Pam Bondi suing the sanctuary cities.”

He continued, “We got Kristi Noem on now. She’s been out with the Border Patrol, she’s been out with ICE. She’s done more enforcement operations in a week than Mayorkas has done in four years. Our team’s coming together. You got the architect Steve Miller. We’re all working together to increase those numbers until we can eradicate once and for all every illegal alien gang member in public safety threat and national security threat in this country. It’s all on. Our foot’s on the gas. And God bless President Trump for giving us the authorities, the resources do this job. It’s his vision that’s making this all possible.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor