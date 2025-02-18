Stephen Miller to CNN’s Keilar: ‘Why Are You Not Celebrating the Cuts?’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller asked host Brianna Keilar why she was not “celebrating the cuts” made to the federal government by the Trump administration.

Miller said, “The U.S. government has $36 trillion in debt. The interest payments on the debt exceed the national defense budget. The American people are exhausted and tired of watching their tax dollars be corruptly spent, abused, wasted and, in every sense robbed and stolen from them. This president, for the first time in history, is committed to restoring accountability at every level of the federal government. You may assert there’s no waste in the Pentagon. You may assert there’s no waste in Treasury.”

Keilar said, “Oh, Stephen, I’m not asserting — I don’t think anyone would assert that, Stephen.”

Miller said, “Then why are you not celebrating these cuts? If you agree there is waste, if you agree there is abuse, if you agree there is corruption, why are you not celebrating the cuts, the reforms that are being instituted!? Every day that no action is taken the entire salaries of American workers that are taxed disappear forever.”

Keilar said, “Stephen, let’s calm down.”

Miller said, “Well, you are clearly trying to debate me, and I will be as excited as I want to be about the fact that we are saving Americans billions of dollars, that we are ending the theft and waste and grift and corruption, that we are stopping American taxpayer dollars from subsidizing a rogue federal bureaucracy that has been relentlessly weaponized against the American people. You may not care about this issue. Your colleagues may not care about this issue.”

