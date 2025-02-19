Alex Marlow: Yes, Zelensky Is a Dictator

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about news in the talks about Russia and Ukraine.

Marlow said, “Zelensky is a dictator, he is a dictator at this point…Israel calls elections, Israel has a free press. In Ukraine, they suspended their elections and they have not rescheduled them because of allegedly wartime, they don’t have habeas corpus, that’s suspended, they have outlawed a hostile press.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo