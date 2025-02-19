Behar: Fox News Should Have Played Trump, Musk Interview ‘On Valentine’s Day’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News should have aired the President Donald Trump and Elon Musk joint interview with Sean Hannity on “Valentine’s Day.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JOY BEHAR: Last night, Sean Hannity aired his sit-down with the world’s most powerful man. And the president was there too. In a co-interview, Elon Musk and Trump talked about their relationship and tried to squash any rumors that there’s trouble in paradise. Watch.

ELON MUSK: I know. I love the–.

SEAN HANNITY: You love the president.

MUSK: I think President Trump is a good man. And he’s you know, I think–.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That’s nice the way he said that. You know, something nice about it really is. Elon called me. He said, ‘You know, they’re trying to drive us apart.’ I said, Absolutely.

HANNITY: He’s your tech support.

TRUMP: I actually he’s much more than that.

MUSK: I am tech support. But.

TRUMP: He gets it done. He’s a leader. You know, I wanted to find somebody smarter than him. I searched all over. I just couldn’t do it.

BEHAR: They should have had this on Valentine’s Day. But wait, there’s more. A man from Trump’s past is not going quietly. His former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Remember him? He’s lashing out in a new interview saying, quote, ‘Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant. He wants to impose his freak experiments and play acts as God without any respect for the country’s history, values or traditions.’ That’s from Bannon. So will Bannon break up the happy couple. And who’s going to get the rose? Turn into The Bachelor D.C. edition.