Tim Scott: ‘First Time in My Time in Washington, Republicans Playing Team Ball’

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that for the first time since he came to Washington, D.C., the Republican Party is working together well.

Co-host Bill Hemmer said, “You got a big job to get this budget bill done and to reconcile it with the House. Moments ago on True Social, President Trump said we need both chambers to pass the House budget to kickstart the reconciliation process and move all of our priorities to the concept of one big beautiful bill. Steve Scalise was on X. He said it’s time to act on all the powerful mandates the American people gave Donald Trump in November. So, Senator, what do you vote for?”

Scott said, “Well, listen, one team is what I vote for, what I’ve seen for the first time in my time in Washington, Republicans playing team ball. That is great news. John Thune, Mike Johnson, President Trump, all on the same page, working the sausage factory. It’s an ugly process behind doors. The good news is the president wants it done in public. That’s great news. We’ll start on that this week. We’ll get the border done. We’ll find ways to help explode the energy opportunities in our country. We’ll see frankly our defense taken care of, and yes, we need to make sure the four trillion dollars of tax cuts are permanent. How do we get there one bill, two bills? That we get there is the most important ingredient for President Trump’s success. And we will deliver.”

