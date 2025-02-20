Cruz: Ukraine-Russia War ‘Caused by Joe Biden Weakness’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blamed the Biden administration for causing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Texas Republican lawmaker, former President Joe Biden’s perceived “weakness” led Russia to invade Ukraine.

“Look, there’s no doubt — Europe contributing and contributing more, but Europe are also strong allies, and so I don’t think the right lesson to take from this is that we should just run away from Europe,” Cruz said.

“We can work with them,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said. But should they be carrying the lion’s share of the defense burden?”

Cruz replied, “I agree that the Biden administration was happy just to write checks from the American taxpayers and not to have Europe carry a heavier load. That was a serious mistake, but the even bigger mistake was causing the war. Look, this war was caused by Joe Biden’s weakness as commander-in-chief, and the biggest difference in the last month in terms of foreign policy is our enemies are terrified of Donald Trump. That is good when our enemies are afraid of the President, when they view him as weak and ineffective, which Biden was. It encourages the bad guys to be more aggressive.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor