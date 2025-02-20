Noem: ICE Leakers ‘Will Face Consequences’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed to track down those who leak Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

“Well, first things first — we know these leaks have occurred, correct?” host Sean Hannity said. “We’re 100% sure of that.”

“Correct, yes,” Noem replied. “We do have leaks that have occurred in the last couple of weeks that have jeopardized operations that we’ve had in different areas, different cities and towns, and they have put law enforcement officers and our agents at risk. So we won’t tolerate it anymore, and we’re going to use every tool that I have available to me to find out where they’re coming from and make sure that those who have leaked will face consequences.”

Hannity said, “And hit the keywords, it’s putting ICE agents’ lives at risk because the element of surprise is now gone. Do you have suspicions where it’s coming from? Because you did speak briefly in the past about that. By the way, the president has just arrived. He’s leaving — he’s departing Air Force One now.”

“I see that. I’m glad that back,” Noem responded. “But what I would say is that we are in a situation where, yes, I do have suspicions, but I need to be sure and I need to be certain. So we have different tools we can use, and one of those is ensuring that we’re using polygraphs, to look at all of our employees, all of our people involved in these operations, to make sure that they are telling the truth on what they have done in the past that may have jeopardized some of our operations, that the Department of Homeland Security is a national security agency, it’s a law enforcement agency. So this is one of the authorities that I have and I’m going to use it to make sure that we find those who have done this nefarious activity and that it will no longer be tolerated.”

