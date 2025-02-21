Johnson Predicts Kash Patel Will Be ‘Transparent’ in Exposing FBI Corruption

On Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and other Democrats opposing Kash Patel’s Senate confirmation as FBI Director.

Patel was ultimately confirmed 51-49.

Johnson predicted Patel would show corruption within the agency in a transparent manner, a stark contrast to the Biden administration.

“Senator, why, oh, why is Adam Schiff so worried about Kash Patel?” host Laura Ingraham said.

“Adam Schiff is afraid of the truth because he’s a habitual liar,” Johnson replied. “Talk about a political hack. He is one, but now he’s unfortunately a U.S. senator, but I fully expect Kash Patel, first of all, to be transparent, which obviously FBI, Department of Justice was not under President Biden. The American people deserve the truth, and we’re going to work very closely with Kash Patel to give the American people the truth, to expose all the corruption, the partisanship within the FBI, maybe even the Department of Justice.”

He added, “This can’t go on. We’re going to return integrity, restore integrity the FBI, that is Kash’s mission. That’s what he told me prior to his confirmation hearing. He wanted to return credibility, integrity to the FBI. He’ll send agents out to the field, make prosecutorial decisions out there, outside the politics of Washington, D.C., return to a single system of justice, one for all Americans.”

