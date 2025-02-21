Trump: I’m Okay with Whatever Israel Does on Ceasefire, Hostages

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” President Donald Trump said that he’s okay with whatever decision Israel makes regarding hostages and the ceasefire and also stated that he thinks that the remaining hostages are in even worse shape than the ones who have been released so far.

Host Brian Kilmeade said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “got the decision to make, do I worry about the 30-plus hostages that may still be alive, or do I finish off a terror organization that’s trying to destroy you? Are you okay either way?”

Trump answered, “I am. I really am. When you see what’s happening here, it’s a hard thing to say, you just wonder, the condition of the hostages that they have. One group came in so bad, it looked like it was a concentration camp in Germany. … And then, the other day, a group came in which was not as bad, actually not really close to as bad. But I think, really, a lot of people they have are in such bad shape. … I think they’re trying to give the best ones first, and if the best ones are the ones I’m seeing, they’re in really bad shape.”

