U.S. Hostage Envoy: Hamas Broke Ceasefire, ‘Release Everybody’ or ‘Face Total Annihilation’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” United States Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler stated that Hamas failing to turn over the body of hostage Shiri Bibas is a “clear violation” of the ceasefire and advised Hamas to release Bibas’ body and “release everybody or they’re going to face total annihilation right now.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “If the Israeli assessment is accurate and Shiri Bibas’ body was not handed over, would U.S. and Israeli officials view that as a violation of the ceasefire deal?”

Boehler responded, “[I]t’s horrific. It’s a clear violation. And if I have one piece of advice for Hamas now, it’s, not only do you need to release her body immediately, but we have the bodies of four Americans that are still there. And we have one American, Edan Alexander…he needs to come home. And if I were them, I’d release everybody or they’re going to face total annihilation right now.”

Cooper then asked, “What options do the Israelis have at this point to find Shiri Bibas?”

Boehler answered, “I think, right now, they need to demand through every country that’s coordinating, and they need to go out.” And that he believes Bibas was murdered in such a brutal fashion that her body has been disposed of or is hidden.

