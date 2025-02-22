GOP Rep. McCormick: Ukraine Aid Ensures Russia Doesn’t Take Their Resources for China, Iran, North Korea

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) stated that “we need to stand fast on those agreements we had in the Budapest accord” on Ukraine and spending money on them is “protecting a top-five country in resources that would otherwise be pilfered for North Korea, Iran, and China by Russia.”

McCormick said, “I’m a big believer in what Reagan said 40 years ago at Pointe du Hoc when he said, isolationism never was and never will be the answer to an expansionist, tyrannical government. I think we need to stand fast on those agreements we had in the Budapest accord on a country in Ukraine that gave up their nuclear arms with the agreement we would protect them if they were invaded. Russia signed that too, by the way.”

He continued, “We’re going to have a difference of opinion, a lot of people think that’s wasteful money. I think it’s protecting a top-five country in resources that would otherwise be pilfered for North Korea, Iran, and China by Russia. I think it’s an important country to protect. But I don’t want to spend American lives there and I certainly don’t want to see waste.” And there is waste that needs to be rooted out.

