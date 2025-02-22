Homan: Reassigned Acting ICE Director Will Now Focus on Interior Alone, Arrests Will Go Up

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Border Czar Tom Homan stated that Caleb Vitello’s reassignment from his position as acting ICE Director is to a position that is at a lower level, but where he’ll be solely focused on interior enforcement and that while he is happy with the current immigration arrest numbers, they need to increase and they will.

Homan said he’s pleased with the immigration arrest numbers, but they need to go up and there needs to be “better targeting, more targeting. And sanctuary cities are a problem.” And that targeting is increasing and they’re suing sanctuary cities so the arrest numbers will increase.

He added that Vitello’s removal wasn’t his decision, “But if you look at what they actually did to him, they didn’t remove him. … [T]hey took him out of the director’s job, and the director’s job is very political. Not only do you oversee the operations in the interior, you oversee international offices. We’ve got attaché offices in over 40 countries. You’ve got to deal with HSI, criminal investigations, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, weapons of mass destruction, you’ve got to be on the Hill with Congress. You’ve got to do all these political things as a director. She put him in a position as the executive associate director over ERO. Yeah, it’s a lower level. But now…all he does now is oversee [our] interior enforcement operation.”

