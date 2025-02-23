Dem Sen. Reed Claims Trump ‘Surrendering to the Russians’

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) said Sunday on “This Week” that President Donald Trump was “surrendering to the Russians” with his policies on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “OK, I want to turn back to Ukraine. It has been quite a remarkable week. You heard President Trump’s personal attacks on President Zelensky, who’s been fighting for his country for three years. What is your reaction to what you’ve heard this week and the kind of rhetoric you’ve heard?”

Reed said, “Well, essentially, this is President Trump surrendering to the Russians. No surprise. In Afghanistan, he sat down with the Taliban, excluded the government of Afghanistan in Doha through his emissaries. They essentially said, listen, don’t bother us for a year, and we’ll be out. Now he’s trying the same thing which is basically we’re going to undercut the Ukrainians, oh and by the way, we’re going to get their precious minerals at bargain rate prices as a threat to do even worse.”

He added, “This is not a statesman or a diplomat. This is just someone who admires Putin, does not believe in the struggle of the Ukrainians, and is committed to cozying up to an autocrat. That, I think, is going to be wrong because Putin will not stop in Ukraine.”

