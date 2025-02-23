Lawler: DOGE Is Doing a ‘Comprehensive Forensic Audit’ of the Federal Government

Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was doing a “comprehensive forensic audit of every department and agency in the federal government.”

Lawler said, “There’s no question as the Department of Government Efficiency moves ahead what they are seeking to do is ensure that every agency and department is effectively and efficiently doing their job. With a $7 trillion budget, there is no question that, you know, our government has become bloated, and in many respects, in efficient.”

He continued, “So the task at hand obviously for Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency at the direction of President Trump, is to find efficiencies in savings, and make sure that our federal work force is doing their jobs and doing it effectively. We have many, many, many people who do a phenomenal job on behalf of the American people, but I think ultimately in any government when a new administration comes in, whether it’s a state government, whether it’s a local government, and I’ve served at every level of government, you know, a new administration is always going to do a review and try to find efficiencies across the board.”

Lawler added, “When you’re staring down $36 trillion in debt and counting, you know, obviously, something has to give. And I think that’s what we’re seeing right now, a comprehensive forensic audit of every department and agency in the federal government.”

