Levin: ‘The Whole Damn Alphabet Soup of Terrorists Need to Be Wiped Out’

During his Saturday night broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” host Mark Levin relayed his strong disapproval of how Hamas treated Israeli hostages in the wake of Hamas’ failure to return the body of Shiri Bibas, the mother of the two youngest hostages taken captive Oct. 7, 2023.

Levin called on “the whole damn alphabet soup of terrorists” to be “wiped out” and offered his thoughts on how President Donald Trump could accomplish that.

Transcript as follows:

I don’t ever want to hear again about a two- state solution with the Palestinians. I don’t want to hear again that most of the Palestinians are peaceful when poll after poll demonstrates that they support Hamas and that if Hamas had an election right now in Judea and Samaria, that Hamas would win — I don’t want to hear this anymore.

These Hamas supporters in our streets, if they are on student visas, they need to be deported. I’m just sick and tired of it. I’m sick and tired of it.

All the evidence is right in front of us. We’re not talking about ancient history. We’re not even talking about the 1930s. We’re talking about right now, where babies are being murdered and old men are being murdered and people are being slaughtered, kidnapped, citizens, civilians.

Two little babies slaughtered, their mother slaughtered, an old man, slaughtered. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the whole damn alphabet soup of terrorists need to be wiped out. Period. No ceasefires, no land. Land? Is land going to tame these animals? No.

Did Gaza? No.

Does Europe? The United States, they’re in our streets, they’re not colleges, they are in our universities — it doesn’t matter how nice the communities are, where they are, how they are.

This is a mindset, this is an ideology. This is a religious pursuit for some people, that’s the facts.

Now, take a look at this that happened the other day, the release of these four bodies. Look at these animals. Go ahead.

So hundreds of people, maybe thousands are gathering, Gazans, watching, celebrating, almost at a party like atmosphere, as these four coffins are eventually turned over to the Red Cross.

Parents bringing their children and their grandchildren to watch, and they’re laughing and they’re having a grand old time.

And I want to say something to the American media, you did just as much as you could, just a little bit to cover this, just a little bit, but you didn’t really show it, did you? Because you’ve given cover to Hamas by using their data, you’ve turned the world against the Israeli people. These are real victims.

And on the same day, six count them, six explosives were found on buses. Two blew up, but luckily, the buses were in the depot, the others didn’t blow up.

And by the way, the oldest man who was captured, Oded Lipschitz, he was murdered, too. He was murdered, too. I’m telling you now that if this terrorism isn’t put back in the box, it’s going to explode even more, and it’s going to make 9/11 look like a joke.

And that’s one of the reasons I’m grateful that Donald Trump is president. He’s already putting together an Antisemite Unit within the Civil Rights Division to fight antisemitism. He has already signed another executive order to strengthen our laws in this regard. He has already ordered DHS to look through student visas and deport the Hitler Youth that are here from other countries and so forth and so on.

Because he’s the best President the United States has had, the best President Israel has had, and the best President the American people and the Jews have had in modern history, and perhaps all of history, which brings me to this, foreign policy of which there’s a lot of talk these days.

I want to start here. There was no war in Europe when Donald Trump was President. That wasn’t a coincidence, that wasn’t an accident, that was leadership. There was no war in the Middle East when he was President. The Abraham Accords, he cut off all funding to the terrorist groups, the Palestinian Authority, to UNRWA.

He had his foot on the throat of the Nazis running Iran. Iran was on its back. He got out of that ridiculous nuclear deal. It was incredible.

He cut off the ability of Iran to ship oil to Communist China, and Iran was on its back. China was not as provocative against Taiwan or any of our allies in that area of the world, including Japan, Australia, the Philippines. Now look at it.

Defense spending was substantially increased, he rebuilt the military after Obama. He took out Baghdadi and Soleimani, two of the top terrorists in the world.

And by the way, the Iran wing and the Putin wing of our society were very upset with him back then. I mean, remember, they criticized him.

He put the most severe sanctions, listen to me, on Putin and his oligarchs and on Russia. Up to that point, he did. He put a stop to the Nord Stream pipeline, Russia’s gas pipeline to Europe, in particular Germany. While we’re taking on Russia, putting sanctions on Russia, the Europeans are buying their gasoline. He said, enough of that.

He strengthened NATO. His critics say oh, he undermines them. NATO is stronger than it ever has been as a result of demands by Donald Trump that they spend more money. And some of them still haven’t, and he’s demanding that they do it.

So he forced these European countries to spend more money on their own defense.

He was the first to provide Ukraine with actual weapons as the deterrent for Russia to invade. Obama gave them blankets and stuff like that and so forth.

So let us remember that’s where we start.

Now, I got to thinking about something, and I think we should all think about this. Donald Trump has made a brilliant proposal with Gaza. He said, you know, let’s keep going through this horrendous genocidal cycle. We can’t just leave Gaza the way it was with Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the Hamas terrorists in charge, and yet, that’s what’s going to happen.

So here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to relocate the Palestinians to their real homeland, Jordan, and to other Arab countries. Because, after all, they’re Arab. They weren’t born in Gaza. That’s not their indigenous land. In fact, it’s always been the Jews’ indigenous land.

But that said, we have to clean it out. It’s going to take 15 years to remove the bombs and clean out the buildings. Then we’ll rebuild it into some fantastic place, the United States will make investments there. It will be a resort again. People can move there. It will be wonderful. It’s the only rational plan, a brilliant plan that nobody else thought about.

But here’s another brilliant plan with respect to Ukraine, and I want to get to that in a second. And Ukraine really ought to take him up on this, because it will make a world of difference for the United States, Ukraine and the free world, in a minute.

I want to remind you that after World War Two, we have what was called the Marshall Plan, 1948, President Truman signed the Economic Recovery Act of 1948, it became known the Marshall Plan, named after Secretary of State George Marshall who, in 1947 proposed that the United States provide economic assistance to restore the economic infrastructure of post-war Europe.

Now, why did they do that?

Because after World War One, Germany and other countries were destitute. They had massive depressions, massive inflation. Remember those black and white pictures of people pushing around German paper money in wheelbarrows? Because what these successful countries did, including us, is we took everything out of these countries, their industrial heartland and so forth, so they had nothing left.

And so what happened?

It creates dictators. It creates, in part, contributes to the creation of an Adolf Hitler. So they said, we are not going to do this again. That’s one of the reasons they created NATO and the Marshall Plan.

So when World War Two ended in 1945, Europe lay in ruins. Its cities were shattered, its economies were devastated. Its people faced famine.

In the two years after the War, the Soviet Union’s control over Eastern Europe, the vulnerability of Western European countries to Soviet expansionism heightened the sense of crisis — sounds a little familiar to Putin, doesn’t it — to meet this emergency, Secretary of State, George Marshall proposed in a speech at Harvard University in 1947, that European nations create a plan for their economic reconstruction, and that the United States provide economic assistance.

And so in 1947, Harry Truman sent Congress a message that followed Marshall’s ideas to provide economic aid to Europe. Congress overwhelmingly passed it in 1948, Truman signed it, and over the next four years, Congress appropriated $13.3 billion money back then for European recovery and this aid provided much needed capital materials that enabled Europeans to rebuild the continent’s economy.

And for the United States, the Marshall Plan provided markets for American goods, created reliable trading partners, supported the development of stable democratic governments in Western Europe. Congress’ approval of the Marshall Plan signaled an extension of the bipartisanship of World War Two in the post war years, so the National Archives explains.

So I got to thinking, Donald Trump comes up with this idea, he says to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, we want access to your minerals, your rare minerals. You have an enormous resource there, natural resource there, trillions and trillions of dollars under developed.

We have spent hundreds of billions of dollars in your defense. We should figure out how to access them, how to mine them, how to use them. He didn’t talk about going in there and stealing them. He didn’t talk about going in there and conquering. We’re not a colonial power, an imperial power.

And I thought to myself, Zelenskyy says no. Why wouldn’t he say yes? Mark, what are you talking about? Now, by the time you hear this program, maybe he’ll make a U-turn and say yes and negotiate a deal. Why? I want you to think about this.

With our economic might, with our ability to mine, with our business competence, especially with President Trump, can you imagine the wealth that we would create for Ukraine and for the United States and the National Security imperative this is, access to minerals we don’t have or don’t have much of, rather than relying on Communist China.

Can you imagine what Communist China and Russia would think, if we had this kind of economic alliance with Ukraine, where the people of Ukraine benefit, the people of the United States benefit. It is genius, just like his Gaza plan. It is genius.

Now, you know, when it comes to Putin versus Ukraine. I support Ukraine. Yes, I do. Putin is a bad man. He’s got a thousand nuclear missiles aimed at the United States. His jets keep buzzing our ships. He’s taking over with 10 military bases the Arctic Circle, which is one of the reasons, again, brilliant point. Donald Trump is saying, wait a minute, we need Greenland.

So Donald Trump is thinking about these things, and so I’m thinking this is like a quasi-Marshall Plan, but without us just giving money more money to Ukraine, it’s a business relationship and a financial relationship that benefits both countries.

I’ll give you an example: Titanium. Ukraine is one of the 10 leading countries in the world in terms of proven reserves of titanium. Okay. Why do we care about titanium? It’s in household products like paper and paint. Who uses it? The aerospace industry, the military industry, e-devices, medicine, for nuclear, fuel, for ceramics, and on and on and on. It’s crucial — lithium. They’re not even mining their lithium in Ukraine. Its reserves account for almost one-third of those proven reserves in all of Europe, in all of Europe.

Graphite: Ukraine is one of the world’s five leading countries in terms of graphite reserves. You’re probably thinking to yourself, great. What the hell do we need graphite for?

Nickel and cobalt: There are 12 silicate nickel fields in Ukraine which contain cobalt as a co-product. The reserves are up to 9,000 tons, enough to produce cathode and anode materials for batteries, lithium batteries with total capacity really unimaginable.

What will we use it for? Electric vehicles, energy storages, electric devices. We refine it, we process it. It’s used to make batteries of all types. Right now we rely on the Communist Chinese.

What else? The development of combined appetite and rare earth deposits will allow the production of a hundred million tons of phosphate fertilizers and materials for high tech electronic products. It’s used in agriculture, chemistry, our industries, again, aerospace, military industry, e-devices, and they’re not even fully developed. Some of them aren’t developed at all.

What else do they have? Gold, lead, zinc deposits.

Ukrainian industry carries out metallurgical processing of lead containing materials and obtains on their basis lead, zinc, their alloys.

Now lead, what do we use lead for? Acid batteries among a thousand other things. Zinc for galvanizing steel, for paint, for all kinds of things. Remember?

I mean, this is a massive opportunity. And to my knowledge, the only one who is thinking about it and sees it is Donald Trump. It’s actually incredibly brilliant.

It would revitalize the Ukrainian economy. It would give us the materials we need. We’d be able to invest in Ukraine. Help them build up their war- torn country.

They would be able to live proper lives and from a National Security basis, these materials would be used by us, not by China, not by Russia. And Russia would have to think again and again before it invaded Ukraine again, because now you would have American businesses and corporations, American employees working alongside Ukrainian employees.

We would have an economic, geographic and National Security interest in Ukraine, even without Ukraine ever becoming a member of NATO. That’s the genius of this.

So I would say this to President Zelenskyy, it’s no secret around here that I support Ukraine against Russia. I think you have a responsibility to pay back, to some extent, what we’ve given to you, and certainly to spend it wisely. But even more than that, Donald Trump is giving you the opportunity of a lifetime for Ukraine.

Think about all the benefits. This is better than the Marshall Plan. It’s bigger than the Marshall Plan, and for we, the American people. We’re not spending anything, we’re investing, and we’re getting enormous amount in return.

And again, from a National Security perspective, it helps us, and it helps Ukraine, and it sends a message to Russia and China and the rest of them.

How smart is this? It’s like Donald Trump talking about Greenland. Nobody has thought about it. He’s looking at Greenland because the Communist Chinese and the fascistic Russians are on the move.

The Arctic Circle, he is looking at navigable waters and sea lanes. And he’s saying, we have a problem here. Greenland’s just sitting there. China and Russia could conquer them in about 14 minutes, if at once, because the Dutch don’t have much of an army. Sorry, it’s true.

Takes a look at the Panama Canal, and he says, wait a minute, we lost 40,000 people. We built that damn thing. We spent an enormous amount of money. Carter gave it away for a nickel. Excuse me, you don’t have a right to give it to the Communist Chinese, and so what does Panama say? Okay, okay, okay, we’ll kick the Communist Chinese out.

Very, very important again, in the Middle East. Absolute genius. Hey, guess what? Gaza. Palestinians, Gaza never belonged to you. Look what you’ve done to it. You’ve created a terrorist hellhole. Look what you’re doing to fellow human beings. We can’t allow that anymore.

And by the way, Jordan, what’s your problem? Egypt, what’s your problem? Arab countries, what’s your problem? You have a responsibility to take some of these people back. Yes, you do.

So I just wanted to point this out. This plan, President Trump has for Ukraine and the minerals, I would tell President Zelenskyy, you really need to wake the hell up and grab this. Grab this for your country. Grab it for your people, because you may not get another bite at the apple.

And by the way, while you’re at it, stop trash talking Donald Trump, that goes a long way in causing you enormous problems.