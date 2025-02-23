Susan Rice: Massive Cuts to Federal Government Will Not ‘End Well for Donald Trump’

Former White House adviser Susan Rice predicted Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that the cuts to the federal government currently underway would not end well for President Donald Trump.

Rice said, “I mean, what Trump is doing using Elon Musk as his tool is literally dismantling the United States federal government. And it’s not just the people as horrific as that is laying off talented, experienced public servants who do nothing but serve the American people.”

She continued, “It is. going to hurt average, everyday Americans who rely on everything from the opportunity to call the veterans administration and get the kinds of help they need and now they can’t get their phone calls answered to the elderly person who relies on Meals on Wheels to the person who had, under Joe Biden, insulin cut down to no more than $35 a month and now see their insulin prices spiking.”

Rice added, “I mean, there are all kinds of ways in which the actions and the policies, in addition to the cuts of federal workers that this administration is doing is already starting to hurt Americans in the places that matter most to them their pocketbooks, their health, their small businesses. This is extraordinary when you, just to give an example that maybe people don’t understand, when you slash and end all USAID programs, you’re not just starving and killing innocent people overseas. You are harming American farmers. You are harming American workers who depend on those resources. It’s American Farmers whose products are bought by and sent to help feed hungry people around the world. Now they’re not getting their money and their produce is rotting at the ports. This is an extraordinary, very reckless thing that this administration is doing. It is not going to end well for the American people and I don’t think it’s going to end well for Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN