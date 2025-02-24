Alex Marlow: Follow the Money Between Town Hall Activists and Left-Wing Astroturf Groups That Biden Funded

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about some recent events that have happened at congressional town halls.

Marlow said, “All you had to see was that $2 billion number to Stacey Abrams…and then you start seeing all these town hall protests that are allegedly popping up to oppose what DOGE is doing, do we honestly think that they’re not related? I certainly think they’re related.”

