Noem: ‘I Have Found Some Leakers — They Will Be Fired’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed she had discovered some of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials who were tipping off criminal illegal aliens about the agency’s deportation efforts.

Noem said those “leakers” have been fired.

“Do you have an update?” host Sean Hannity. “Are we finding any of the people that are responsible for tipping off these gang members or cartel members that are in the country illegally and hence putting ICE officials lives in jeopardy because they lose the element of surprise. Any update in terms of who’s been tipping them off?”

“Absolutely, Sean,” Noem replied. “I have found some leakers. We are continuing to get more. They will be fired. There will be consequences and remember, when they leak information to the press in order to blow one up, they are putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy. They are risking their lives and putting families in the position where they have to live without those individuals any further. So you bet, we have used every tactic that we have, If you remember, we talked just last week about how I’m using polygraphs to go after and to really interview these folks. Because we are a national security agency, I have that tool I can use, also looking at their emails, looking at their communications, and it’s amazing how these bureaucrats who have an agenda to stop the work that we’re doing to bring safety to America, how they will sell each other down the river if it’s just to protect themselves.”

She added, “So don’t worry, I am doing everything to find these leakers and to get rid of them so that we can do our work and our law enforcement officers and agents can do it safely.”

