DNI Gabbard: NSA Employees Tied to Explicit Chatrooms to Be Terminated, Security Clearance Revoked

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that employees at the National Security Agency tied to explicit chatrooms will be terminated based on a directive she had issued.

Host Jesse Waters said, “I told you how government chat rooms were being used to brag about fetishes and kinks. A journalist just uncovered more messages. Journalist Christopher Rufo just uncovered more messages. Viewer warning. Creeps that the NSA were fantasizing about having hermaphrodite babies so they could raise the nonbinary. They were also trashing conservatives like Ben Shapiro, calling them effen monsters. And after Pat Robertson died, CIA workers celebrated. ‘I was always taught never to say anything about the dead unless it’s good. He’s dead. Good.’ The NSA was also caught badmouthing RFK but they really don’t like Tulsi Gabbard. They say she’s fervently anti-queer, a Russian agent and in the MAGA cult. This is the deep state the media says is fake. They’ve been shrouded in bureaucracy forever and we are shining a light on the infection and cleaning it out.”

He asked, “What are we going to do about that?

Gabbard said, “What we are going to do has already been done. There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this one is really just an egregious violation of trust. Speaking of basic rules and standards around professionalism, I put out directive today that they will all be terminated in their security clearances will be revoked. But the thing here is we have to take a step back because this is just barely scratching the surface. When you see what these people were saying.”

She added, “They were brazen in using an NSA platform intended for professional use to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior. They were brazen in doing this because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable? Certainly not over the last four years, certainly not over the last ten maybe 20 years. We look at some of the biggest violations of the American people’s trust in the intelligence community. So today’s action in holding these individuals accountable is just the beginning of what we are seeing across the Trump administration, which is carrying out the mandate the American people gave him. Clean house, root out the rot in corruption and weaponization in politicization so we can start to rebuild that trust in these institutions that are charged with an important mission of serving the American people, ensuring our safety, security and freedom.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN