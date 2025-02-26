USDA Sec’y: We’re Starting to Import Eggs to Help Shortage, We’ll Also Lift Regulations, Have a Plan Coming Out

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that the USDA will be rolling out a plan to deal with bird flu on Wednesday, the U.S. is beginning to import eggs to help deal with supply issues, and regulations that are increasing egg prices will be listed.

Rollins stated, “[W]e, at USDA, are, tomorrow, going to be rolling out a plan that addresses the avian flu directly. But I do think it’s really important for everyone to understand that this problem did not just happen overnight, and it will take us a little while to get our arms around it. Vaccinations will continue to be looked at and reviewed. Only a handful of countries around the world actually use vaccinations for their egg-laying hens, for their chickens.”

She added, “We are beginning to import. I just met with Ag. Commissioner of Texas Sid Miller (R), he let me know that they are working to import some eggs from the country of Turkey. … So, there will be some slight import, I think, to immediately address the shortage. But, eventually, we will get our arms around this. We will, hopefully, solve for the avian flu, we will get the cost of inputs down, we will lift regulations, and, ultimately, it is — again, it is not just one reason that eggs are so high, it’s a myriad of reasons that we are working to solve every day.”

