Behar: Trump Napping While ‘Enemy of the United States’ Musk Doing His Job

Thursday, on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar claimed that President Donald Trump was napping while Elon Musk, “enemy of the United States,” was doing his job.

Behar said, “Trump is happy right now with this situation be because he only ran to stay out of jail.”

She continued, “I think that’s true I don’t think he ever wanted really the responsibility of the job. He’s not really bright enough to handle the job. Elon Musk kisses his butt and strokes his his tiny ego or big ego whatever it is and um and he doesn’t get to do — he can take a nap while the guy was not born in this country who was born under apartheid in South Africa. So he has that mentality going on. He was pro apartheid, as I understand it.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “He naturalized citizen now.”

Behar added, “This is perfectly wonderful for Trump. He can take a nap while a foreigner, this foreign agent, an enemy of the United States do his job.”

After the commercial break, Behar said, “Now I’m getting some flack because I said that Musk was pro-Apartheid. I don’t really know for sure if he was. He grew up at that time when the Apartheid party was in full bloom, before the great Nelson Mandela fix that. He was around at that time. But maybe he was. Maybe he wasn’t. He might have been a young guy, too. So don’t be suing me okay, Elon? They’re allowed to say any lie they want, but we have to be really strict. That’s why this show’s important.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN