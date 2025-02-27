Hochul: People Are Starting to Wake Up — Trump, GOP ‘Betrayed Them’

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that people are starting to believe President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have “betrayed them.”

Host Joe Scarborough said, “This is a common misconception among Republicans. I know because I used to be one. Most Republicans don’t understand how much rural health care is, is, is controlled, is powered by is, is supported by Medicaid.”

He asked, “What would these Medicaid cuts do to people who live in communities like I lived in in upstate New York?”

Hochul said, “You hit on something that is so profound is that the red parts of even New York and across America, these are the people are going to be hit hardest by what the Republican members of Congress did, and by drinking the kool-aid and not even questioning the merits of destroying a program that so many of their own constituents, their own constituents, rely on.”

She added, “I’m very happy to remind their constituents of that very fact, that their own elected leaders have betrayed them, and everything that was promised. Remember how on day one of the Trump administration, prices are going to go down, you know what the cost of eggs in New York City are, if you can even find them? It’s went up 40 percent since Donald Trump was elected. So instead of going down, they’re going up even higher. So people are starting to wake up. They’re saying, ‘Wait a minute, this is not this is not what I thought I was voting for.’ And it’s happening even sooner than I thought.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN