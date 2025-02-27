Khanna: We Should Oppose CR with DOGE Cuts, Can’t Accept ‘Blanket Cuts Where Congress Hasn’t Been Consulted’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that if there is a vote on a continuing resolution with changes to reflect DOGE’s work, — like what House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) suggested on Wednesday could be the means to avert a government shutdown — Democrats “should vote no. There’s no way we can go along with just blanket cuts where Congress hasn’t been consulted.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Congressman, if that comes up for a vote, a CR with the changes made to account for what DOGE has done so far, how do you think your party should handle that?”

Khanna answered, “We should vote no. There’s no way we can go along with just blanket cuts where Congress hasn’t been consulted. But Kaitlan, one of the things with the Speaker — and I think he’d admit this — they just passed a budget that adds $2.8 trillion to the deficit, on top of the projected $21 trillion. So, for them to say that they’re somehow saving money is just not true. The reality is, they’re adding to the deficit while Musk is trying to save a few — $100 billion by his own admission, they’re adding $2.8 trillion to the deficit.”

