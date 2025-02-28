Kelly: Trump-Zelensky Dust-Up ‘Makes Us Look Weak’

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was an “utter mess” that “makes us look weak.”

Kelly said, “What a complete and utter mess. And this is a gift to Putin. And make no mistake, and I hope the American people get this, that this makes us look weak and it’s not normal behavior.”

He continued, “The United States. Chris we are a superpower. Our power is our military, our economy, our diplomatic corps, our professionalism. This was not professional. We don’t gain anything by acting like bullies. And this is what bullies do. Just because you act this way, by the way, it doesn’t mean that you’re tough. So this is a mess. I hope we can repair this relationship. President Zelensky and his country, they are grateful.”

Kelly added, “Our entire history there have there have been a lot of tense negotiations. between countries. We don’t do this in public. this did not this did not. Get us anything. And I think it’s important for the American people to understand. Because of what happened today. We are all less safe. And I’ll tell you, there was one winner in this, Chris one winner and if you watch Russian TV tonight or tomorrow morning you will see that they’re going to cover this. They’re going to be happy about this. Putin and his cronies are probably popping champagne bottles right now.”

