Lindsey Graham: Zelensky Marginalized Himself with the American People

Friday, after the much-publicized dust-up between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on FNC’s “America Reports” and called on Zelensky to apologize.

Graham said the net effect of Zelensky’s actions marginalized him with the American public.

“I think they look at Trump and say, ‘I don’t want to get on his wrong side,'” Graham said. “I think what Zelensky did today was marginalize himself with the American people. Any time you do that, that emboldens your enemies. I told President Trump, there are two ways to look at this, your interaction with Zelensky was maybe the best television I have ever seen. But it is deeper than that. The world is watching how Trump behaves and acts when he’s pressed. I thought he stood up for America, that we are a good people and we want to help you, but we will be respected.”

“So, I think Moscow is probably more afraid of Trump than ever,” he added. “I hope the Chinese are in the Iranians are. As to Zelensky and Ukraine, to the Ukrainian people, America wants to help you. The way the meeting went today made it almost impossible to help you.”

