Marlow: Musk Thinks Half of Government Is Waste and There’s Proof Backing Him Up

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that Elon Musk believes half of the government is wasteful spending and noted how the scandal of taxpayer money going to a Stacey Abrams-funded NGO was just blown through quickly.

Marlow began by saying that allegations Musk did a Nazi salute are ridiculous since nobody actually thinks Musk is a Nazi and that’s really the fundamental issue and the attack is just coming from those who don’t like him going after bureaucracy.

He continued, “The whole point of DOGE is that — Musk points this out…Laura, he thinks half the government is waste. Half of the government is waste. He points out how a Stacey Abrams-funded NGO got $100 and turned that into $2 billion. That is the biggest scandal I’ve ever heard of. And we just blew through it. We just blew straight through it.”

